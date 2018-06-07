The Gist

Thursday, June 7, 2018

Kevin Allison hosts live taping of the "Risk!" podcast at the Abbey this weekend

Posted By on Thu, Jun 7, 2018 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge MINDY TUCKER
  • Mindy Tucker
We all have stories worth telling, but probably have yet to share them with another soul because, well, it’s too risky. People can be judgmental and misunderstanding, but during the “RISK!” live show and weekly podcast, creator and host Kevin Allison gets honest. (His name probably rings a bell because Allison started out on the mid-1990s sketch series The State from MTV – remember “The Jew, the Italian and the Redhead Gay”?). Allison and guests reveal an abundance of tales that are 100 percent true – or so they say – and dive into details about peculiar situations from their lives. This is a live taping of the “RISK!” podcast, so you’re in store for some uncensored storytelling. The podcast reaches more than 2 million pairs of ears every week, and the award-winning live show has hosted people like Sarah Silverman, Kevin Nealon and Lisa Lampanelli.

7 p.m. Saturday, June 9 | The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive | 407-704-6103 | abbeyorlando.com | $20

