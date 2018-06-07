Enzian screens a new 4K restoration of Akira Kurosawa's Shakespearean epic, 'Ran'

click to enlarge
Akira Kurosawa’s last great film, 1985’s Ran
, is not only the best filmic adaptation of Shakespeare’s King Lear
, but also in many ways the quintessential Kurosawa film. Set in feudal Japan, just like Seven Samurai
and The Hidden Fortress
, the film has breathtaking epic combat scenes that flood the screen in chaos and color. Hidetora, the stand-in for Lear, an elderly man struggling to atone for the mistakes of his past, is a somehow even more tragic version of Watanabe, the cancer-stricken bureaucrat at the center of Ikiru
. And though the outlook is bleak, there’s enough philosophizing about the human condition to give audiences a taste of themes found in Rashomon
and Red Beard
. This screening uses a new 4K restoration that breathes new life and clarity into what was already a masterpiece.
11 a.m. Saturday, June 9 | Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland | 407-629-0054 | enzian.org
| $8
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.