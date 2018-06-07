The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 7, 2018

The Gist

Enzian screens a new 4K restoration of Akira Kurosawa's Shakespearean epic, 'Ran'

Posted By on Thu, Jun 7, 2018 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_ran.jpg
Akira Kurosawa’s last great film, 1985’s Ran, is not only the best filmic adaptation of Shakespeare’s King Lear, but also in many ways the quintessential Kurosawa film. Set in feudal Japan, just like Seven Samurai and The Hidden Fortress, the film has breathtaking epic combat scenes that flood the screen in chaos and color. Hidetora, the stand-in for Lear, an elderly man struggling to atone for the mistakes of his past, is a somehow even more tragic version of Watanabe, the cancer-stricken bureaucrat at the center of Ikiru. And though the outlook is bleak, there’s enough philosophizing about the human condition to give audiences a taste of themes found in Rashomon and Red Beard. This screening uses a new 4K restoration that breathes new life and clarity into what was already a masterpiece.

11 a.m. Saturday, June 9 | Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland | 407-629-0054 | enzian.org | $8

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Saturday Matinee Classics: Ran
@ Enzian Theater
1300 S. Orlando Ave.
Winter Park Area
Maitland, FL
When: Sat., June 9, 11 a.m.
Price: $8
Film
Map
Location Details Enzian Theater
1300 S. Orlando Ave.
Winter Park Area
Maitland, FL
407-629-0054
Based on movie times
Movie Theater (Independent), American and Bar/Pub
Map


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Saturday Matinee Classics: Ran @ Enzian Theater

    • Sat., June 9, 11 a.m. $8

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New craft beer and burger joint the Hangry Bison just opened in Winter Park Read More

  2. A Florida city is considering banning beer sales during state of emergencies Read More

  3. From Epcot to River Country, Disney is looking to build some of its boldest hotels ever Read More

  4. Maitland City Centre announces three new tenants: Dixie Belle's, Boku Sushi and Cookit Read More

  5. Here's a Florida trapper getting knocked out by a gator Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation