Enzian screens a new 4K restoration of Akira Kurosawa's Shakespearean epic, 'Ran'

click to enlarge

Akira Kurosawa’s last great film, 1985’s, is not only the best filmic adaptation of Shakespeare’s, but also in many ways the quintessential Kurosawa film. Set in feudal Japan, just likeand, the film has breathtaking epic combat scenes that flood the screen in chaos and color. Hidetora, the stand-in for Lear, an elderly man struggling to atone for the mistakes of his past, is a somehow even more tragic version of Watanabe, the cancer-stricken bureaucrat at the center of. And though the outlook is bleak, there’s enough philosophizing about the human condition to give audiences a taste of themes found inand. This screening uses a new 4K restoration that breathes new life and clarity into what was already a masterpiece.11 a.m. Saturday, June 9 | Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland | 407-629-0054 | enzian.org | $8