Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 7, 2018

Bloggytown

Eight states back Rick Scott to defend Florida's 'unconstitutional' voting rights process for felons

Posted By on Thu, Jun 7, 2018 at 10:03 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY GAGE SKIDMORE VIA FLICKR
  • Photo by Gage Skidmore via Flickr
Eight states have filed a brief backing Gov. Rick Scott and other Florida officials in a court battle about restoring felons’ voting rights.

The brief was filed last week in the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals by attorneys general from Missouri, Alabama, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.

It supports Scott and members of the Florida Cabinet in their appeal of a decision by U.S. District Judge Mark Walker that found Florida’s system of restoring felons’ voting rights unconstitutional. The system includes requiring felons to wait five to seven years after completing their sentences to apply to have rights restored —- and then waiting years after that to complete the process.

The Atlanta-based appeals court is scheduled to hear arguments July 25.

In the friend-of-the court brief, the other states described Walker’s ruling as an “attempt to defy federal and state law by dictating the manner of in which state executive officers grant clemency” and said it could have broad implications.

“First, the states share an interest in maintaining control of their criminal justice systems and in ensuring that federal courts do not unduly interfere with executive pardon powers,” the brief, filed Friday, said. “Under the district court’s reasoning, the 48 states that leave the restoration of incarcerated convicts’ voting rights to executive discretion through the pardon power all have unconstitutional clemency systems. Worse still, the district court’s reasoning extends not only to the restoration of the right to vote but for other clemency procedures, such as a death-sentence commutation, a liberty-conferring pardon, or restoration of the right to serve on a jury or to armed self-defense.”

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New craft beer and burger joint the Hangry Bison just opened in Winter Park Read More

  2. A Florida city is considering banning beer sales during state of emergencies Read More

  3. From Epcot to River Country, Disney is looking to build some of its boldest hotels ever Read More

  4. Here's a Florida trapper getting knocked out by a gator Read More

  5. Maitland City Centre announces three new tenants: Dixie Belle's, Boku Sushi and Cookit Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation