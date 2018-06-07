'American Idol' auditions will begin in Orlando this summer

click to enlarge
American Idol
auditions are returning to Orlando this summer, so get ready to wait in a long line to be judged by strangers.
Although the open call location in Central Florida has yet to be disclosed, the date is officially set for Aug. 25. The scouting tour will hit 20 cities
across the U.S., starting with Orlando, San Diego and Chattanooga.
If singers can't make it to the nearest audition, online video submissions
are accepted. Participants must be at least 15 years old and can partake in both in-person and online auditions.
Last year's Orlando audition was held at Disney Springs, and 16-year-old Alyssa Raghu from Lake Nona made it all the way to the Top 24.
ABC
announced judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan will return for the 2018-2019 season. As always, Ryan Seacrest will come back as the show's host.
