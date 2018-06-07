The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 7, 2018

The Gist

A 'Wizard of Oz' train opens in Central Florida this weekend

Posted By on Thu, Jun 7, 2018 at 12:14 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA THE ROYAL PALM RAILWAY EXPERIENCE | FACEBOOK
  • Image via The Royal Palm Railway Experience | Facebook
The Wizard of Oz Train Ride will finally be making its stop on the Orlando and Northwestern Railway in Tavares tomorrow.

From June 8 to June 24, guests will board in Munchkinland and ride along the Yellow Brick Road with Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion as they try to vanquish the notorious Wicked Witch of the West.

When the train reaches its destination of Emerald City, guests will have the chance to meet the Great and Powerful Oz himself at a live stage show.


The two-hour train ride will begin check-in an hour and a half before the train is scheduled to depart. Tickets can be purchased online and range from $19.97 to $59.97.

Costumes are permitted and riders are encouraged to dress in Wizard of Oz-themed attire.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando's first car 'vending machine' opened today Read More

  2. New craft beer and burger joint the Hangry Bison just opened in Winter Park Read More

  3. A Florida city is considering banning beer sales during state of emergencies Read More

  4. From Epcot to River Country, Disney is looking to build some of its boldest hotels ever Read More

  5. Universal Orlando extends BOGO ticket deal for Florida residents Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation