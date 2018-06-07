A 'Wizard of Oz' train opens in Central Florida this weekend

Image via The Royal Palm Railway Experience | Facebook
The Wizard of Oz Train Ride will finally be making its stop on the Orlando and Northwestern Railway in Tavares tomorrow.
From June 8 to June 24, guests will board in Munchkinland and ride along the Yellow Brick Road with Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion as they try to vanquish the notorious Wicked Witch of the West.
When the train reaches its destination of Emerald City, guests will have the chance to meet the Great and Powerful Oz himself at a live stage show.
The two-hour train ride will begin check-in an hour and a half before the train is scheduled to depart. Tickets can be purchased online and range from $19.97 to $59.97.
Costumes are permitted and riders are encouraged to dress in Wizard of Oz-themed attire.