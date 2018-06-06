New craft beer and burger joint the Hangry Bison just opened in Winter Park

click to enlarge
Photo via The Hangry Bison/Facebook
New burger, beer and bourbon spot the Hangry Bison just opened in Winter Park.
Not to be confused with the Smiling Bison, the restaurant opened yesterday at 480 Orlando Ave., in the former location of Firefly Bar and Kitchen and also Taps,
right across from the Regal Cinema in Winter Park Village.
"There are no shareholders here. Just bighearted people who are passionate about the gathering of friends and family to celebrate ordinary moments in extraordinary ways. We believe that food made with love just tastes better," reads a statement on the official website.
The menu includes nine different craft burger options
and a build-your-own-burger for the picky eaters. There is also a lengthy selection of "craftails,"
including salty, sweet and berry-flavored options.
