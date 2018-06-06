Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 6, 2018

Tip Jar

New craft beer and burger joint the Hangry Bison just opened in Winter Park

Posted By on Wed, Jun 6, 2018 at 2:39 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA THE HANGRY BISON/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via The Hangry Bison/Facebook
New burger, beer and bourbon spot the Hangry Bison just opened in Winter Park.

Not to be confused with the Smiling Bison, the restaurant opened yesterday at 480 Orlando Ave., in the former location of Firefly Bar and Kitchen and also Taps, right across from the Regal Cinema in Winter Park Village.

"There are no shareholders here. Just bighearted people who are passionate about the gathering of friends and family to celebrate ordinary moments in extraordinary ways. We believe that food made with love just tastes better," reads a statement on the official website.

The menu includes nine different craft burger options and a build-your-own-burger for the picky eaters. There is also a lengthy selection of "craftails," including salty, sweet and berry-flavored options.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. From Epcot to River Country, Disney is looking to build some of its boldest hotels ever Read More

  2. A Florida city is considering banning beer sales during state of emergencies Read More

  3. Universal Orlando extends BOGO ticket deal for Florida residents Read More

  4. Parking a stroller at Disney World just got a bit more complicated Read More

  5. Here's a Florida trapper getting knocked out by a gator Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation