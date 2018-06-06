Tip Jar

Wednesday, June 6, 2018

Maitland City Centre announces three new tenants: Dixie Belle's, Boku Sushi and Cookit

Posted By on Wed, Jun 6, 2018 at 4:14 PM

Tenant announcements at Maitland City Centre, a new residential/retail complex, continue apace.

The space has yet to open, but several restaurants have been previously confirmed, including Midici Pizza, 407 Café and the requisite Starbucks. Today three new food-focused tenants were confirmed: Boku Sushi, Cookit World and Dixie Belle’s Café.

Dixie Belle's is well-known to Orlandoans, having been open in South Orlando for 11 years. Boku Sushi is the latest venture from chef Tim Liu, known to locals from his MetroWest restaurant, Mikado Sushi & Grill. Like Mikado, Boku will offer sushi, sashimi and omakase. Cookit World offers prepped meal kits (akin to Blue Apron, but in a retail space as opposed to by mail).

No opening dates have been announced as yet.

