Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 6, 2018

Bloggytown

Here's a Florida trapper getting knocked out by a gator

Posted By on Wed, Jun 6, 2018 at 2:19 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA JAKE_REDDING_FISHING/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via jake_redding_fishing/Instagram
In a last-ditch attempt to avoid the deep fryer, a recent video shows a gator dealing a devastating haymaker to a local trapper.

In an Instagram video posted on May 25, dozens of people can be seen watching the 8-foot alligator being carried onto the bed of a pick-up truck. But rather than giving up, the gator whips its body around and knocks out the trapper.

The incident occurred in the Hammocks subdivision in Ocoee, reports WKMG.

Gator in my neighborhood hits FWC gator trapper (he got knocked out cold)

A post shared by Jack Redding (@jack_redding_fishing_) on


It's not that rare to see alligators roaming around in Florida neighborhoods this time of year. Since mating season typically occurs during May and June, gators often travel long distances to places they normally wouldn't go in order to find a date.

This gator, being over 4 feet long, is considered a "nuisance alligator" by the FWC and, therefore, will not be relocated. In other words, the gator is most likely headed for the deep fryer or being made into a handbag.

The FWC does not relocate nuisance gators because it poses a threat to the community if the gator attempts to return to its original habitat. This leads to a long journey through places like neighborhoods, swimming pools,  and even strip malls.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. From Epcot to River Country, Disney is looking to build some of its boldest hotels ever Read More

  2. A Florida city is considering banning beer sales during state of emergencies Read More

  3. Parking a stroller at Disney World just got a bit more complicated Read More

  4. Universal Orlando extends BOGO ticket deal for Florida residents Read More

  5. Florida judge says Gov. Rick Scott can't ban smokable medical marijuana Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation