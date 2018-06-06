Here's a Florida trapper getting knocked out by a gator

click to enlarge
Photo via jake_redding_fishing/Instagram
In a last-ditch attempt to avoid the deep fryer, a recent video shows a gator dealing a devastating haymaker to a local trapper.
In an Instagram
video posted on May 25, dozens of people can be seen watching the 8-foot alligator being carried onto the bed of a pick-up truck. But rather than giving up, the gator whips its body around and knocks out the trapper.
The incident occurred in the Hammocks subdivision in Ocoee, reports WKMG.
It's not that rare to see alligators roaming around in Florida neighborhoods this time of year. Since mating season typically occurs during May and June, gators often travel long distances to places they normally wouldn't go in order to find a date.
This gator, being over 4 feet long, is considered a "nuisance alligator" by the FWC and, therefore, will not be relocated
. In other words, the gator is most likely headed for the deep fryer or being made into a handbag.
The FWC does not relocate nuisance gators because it poses a threat to the community if the gator attempts to return to its original habitat. This leads to a long journey through places like neighborhoods
, swimming pools
, and even strip malls
.
