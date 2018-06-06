'Couture Culture II' at Snap brings new focus to the art of fashion

click to enlarge
Formento+Formento
"Meri 6" from the series Hysteria, 2017
Neon-flavored escapism mixes with surrealistic themes at Snap! Orlando for an international photographic exhibition from multiple artists that focuses on a particularly jarring juxtaposition of women and fashion. Legendary artist Cheyco Leidmann cuts the eye with bright prints and disarming bodies, while French photographer Reine Paradis stages herself lost in a sea of vibrant settings. Fashion stylist and photographer couple BJ and Richeille Formento place women in unconventional, gender-bending scenarios, and Dina Litovsky’s photographs examine those quiet, unseen social performances in the public and private spaces of cultural events like Fashion Week. This curation from local artistic powerhouse Patrick and Holly Kahn will be available all summer, so make sure to stop by.
7 p.m. Friday, June 8, through Sept. 8 | Snap Space, 1013 E. Colonial Drive | 407-286-218 | snaporlando.com
