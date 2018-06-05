Universal's Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey now equipped with 4k-HD projectors

click to enlarge
-
Photo via Universal Orlando
Universal's Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey just got more magical with a major upgrade.
In a blog
by Universal Orlando, the ride is now equipped with new 4k-HD imagery projection, which will make the ride even more clear and realistic.
Besides the enhancement to the screens, nothing else has changed about the attraction. Attendees will still ride along with Harry Potter, but beware, Muggles, the Dementors will feel even more realistic, so prepare to be frightened.
In other Universal news, the company accidentally leaked the name of the park's new show
"Universal's Cinematic Presentation – Epic Cinema Under The Stars," and then quickly removed it from their site.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.