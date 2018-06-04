Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 4, 2018

Bloggytown

The country's first underwater museum is about to open off the coast of Florida

Posted By on Mon, Jun 4, 2018 at 1:22 PM

click image PHOTO VIA UMAFLORIDA/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via umaflorida/Instagram
The first underwater art museum in the U.S. is set to open by the end of this month, and it's right off the coast of Florida.

The Underwater Museum of Art will be located off Grayton Beach in Walton County and will feature underwater sculptures for divers to admire from beneath the surface. The best part? It's free of charge.

The museum was constructed as part of Art in Public Spaces Program started by the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County and in partnership with the South Walton Artificial Reef Association. Its goal is to inspire creativity while also expanding fishery populations in the site.

The concrete sculptures will double as artificial reefs to provide habitats for sea creatures on what were barren sand reefs. It will span one acre of the Gulf of Mexico's ocean floor and lie about three-quarters of a mile off the Panhandle.

Scuba divers and snorkelers will be able to venture through the seven sculptures and submerge themselves in the underwater adventure of environmentalism and creativity that lies 60 feet under.

The sculptures were chosen by a jury for permanent exhibition and include pieces from American designer Kevin Reilly, Florida-based artist Rachel Herring and other contemporary artists from across the country.

The sculptures contain no plastics or toxic materials and are 100 percent safe for animals to take refuge in.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Dr. Phillips Center issues warning about buying fake 'Hamilton' tickets Read More

  2. Florida's SunPass toll system will be down a week for maintenance Read More

  3. Bernie Sanders rips Disney for paying employees 'poverty wages' Read More

  4. March for Our Lives activists headed on summer bus tour Read More

  5. John Waters just announced a Christmas show for Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation