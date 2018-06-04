Monday, June 4, 2018
John Waters just announced a Christmas show for Orlando
By Paola Perez
on Mon, Jun 4, 2018 at 1:26 PM
Filmmaker and visual artist John Waters is stopping in Orlando with his Christmas show this year, and it's sure to be wild.
A John Waters Christmas
happens at the Plaza Live
on Dec. 17 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets and a separate VIP meet & greet package will go on sale Friday, June 8 at 10 a.m.
Waters refers to this one-man performance, brought to cities across the nation every year since 2000, as his show "for people that love Christmas, and people that hate Christmas."
Historically, Waters runs through a variety of Christmas-related topics during the holiday special. He delves into the questions everyone is dying to know the answers to, like whether or not Prancer is the only gay reindeer and how to handle political hostility with your conservative grandparents during Christmas dinner.
The visual artist rose to fame in the 1970s and has worked on cult classics such as Pink Flamingos, Hairspray
and Female Trouble.
