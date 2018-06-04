Jimmy Fallon makes surprise visit at Marjory Stoneman Douglas graduation

The graduation ceremony held at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday was an emotional one as students and their families continue to heal four months after 17 people were killed at the school.
Graduates mourned the classmates and teachers who should have been in attendance, but they were also surprised by one unexpected attendee: Late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon.
Fallon delivered a speech urging students to continue with their movement and mobilization for stricter gun laws and thanked them for their courage. "Don't let anything stop you," Fallon said. "You are not just the future — you are the present. Keep changing the world. Keep making us proud."
He also threw in a few jokes, as expected, telling students that they "won't be classmates anymore. You'll be adults who will Facebook search each other at 2 in the morning for the next 10 years."
Four families walked across the stage at the ceremony to accept diplomas on behalf of their loved ones who were gunned down in the attack.
MSD students and activists are taking Fallon's advice and heading out this summer as part of the "Road to Change," a bus tour that will travel coast-to-coast encouraging young people to vote and outing politicians who are accepting donations from the NRA.
Fallon praised their determination and bravery during the speech, "First thing is this: When something feels hard, remember that it gets better. Choose to move forward."