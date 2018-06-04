The Gist

Monday, June 4, 2018

The Gist

Dr. Phillips Center issues warning about buying fake 'Hamilton' tickets

Posted By on Mon, Jun 4, 2018 at 11:15 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JOAN MARCUS
  • Photo by Joan Marcus

If you think you got a good deal for your favorite hip-hop infused musical about America's founding father, you should double check who sold it to you.

In a Facebook post last Friday, Dr. Phillips Center issued a warning about people buying "Hamilton" tickets on second-party websites like StubHub and SeatGeek.

The post read, "Tickets for Hamilton in Orlando are not yet on sale. The authorized ticketing agents for Hamilton's run at Dr. Phillips Center will be in person at the Bill & Mary Darden Box Office, online at drphillipscenter.org or by phone at 844.513.2014. Beware of buying from secondary ticketing sites."

The "Hamilton" website hosts a warning of its own, reading, "Purchasing tickets from any other seller runs a high risk of receiving fraudulent tickets."

A quick search for Orlando "Hamilton" tickets on StubHub and SeatGeek will yield results to purchase a spot at the event, running from $500 to $2,000. Pre-sale access is not even available to the public yet, and Dr. Phillips Center has not announced ticket sale dates or prices. To compare, "Hamilton" will kick off a run of shows at The Smith Center in Las Vegas, where a Saturday night orchestra seat costs between $270 to $630. Balcony seats are about $175.

"Hamilton" is a popular musical about the history of Alexander Hamilton, one of America's founding fathers. The show will run from January 22, 2019 to February 10, 2019 at the Walt Disney Theater. 

