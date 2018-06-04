The Heard

Monday, June 4, 2018

Darius Rucker and Lady Antebellum to play Central Florida in September

Posted By on Mon, Jun 4, 2018 at 3:36 PM

click to enlarge Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker
  • Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker
Hit-making country crossover artists Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker have announced a Central Florida date  - one of only two Florida shows - as part of their sure-to-be massive "Summer Plays On" tour.  The three-month swing through North America also features Russell Dickerson.

Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker and Russell Dickerson play the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on Friday, Sept. 28. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 8.
