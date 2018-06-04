Monday, June 4, 2018
Darius Rucker and Lady Antebellum to play Central Florida in September
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Jun 4, 2018 at 3:36 PM
Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker
Hit-making country crossover artists Lady Antebellum
and Darius Rucker
have announced a Central Florida date - one of only two Florida shows - as part of their sure-to-be massive "Summer Plays On" tour.
The three-month swing through North America also features Russell Dickerson.
Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker and Russell Dickerson play the MidFlorida Credit Union
Amphitheatre on Friday, Sept. 28. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 8.
