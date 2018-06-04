Band of the Week: Broken Streetlights

click to enlarge
-
Carlos Chan Perez, @chnvision
Welcome to Orlando Weekly
's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Broken Streetlights
.
Broken Streetlights are playing Henao Contemporary Center with 408 and Have At It on June 6.
Just the facts:
When did the band form?
Nikk has been working on the music for the better part of five years. We've all been in the Orlando scene for about ten years now, playing in bands since high school. Nikk and I (Eddie) have been friends since we were kids, and Barrett and Stephen joined the band in summer 2016, although we've known them for quite some time. Stephen and Nikk have been veterans in the South Florida Metal scene for some time, and Barrett moved down from West Virginia a few years back. We were the first band he found and we're lucky to have snagged him before anyone else did.
Who's in the band?
Nikk – Guitar & Lead Vocals. Stephen – Drums. Barrett – Lead Guitar and Backup Vocals. Eddie plays Bass and sings Backup vocals.
Currently available releases:
Our songs are available on Spotify, iTunes, and Amazon
Websites:
Our website – www.brokenstreetlights.com
- is our preferred source. We encourage everyone to sign up for the mailing list for exclusive content and announcements that don't go on Facebook. But we're super active on Instagram and Snapchat.
Describe your sound in five words:
Driving, energetic, catchy, nostalgic, fun.
Five questions:
What has been your most memorable show so far?
There's been quite a few. Our last tour when we were in New York had a lot of fun moments, and it was just a sea of people everywhere you looked, but our headlining show at the House of Blues in March was one for the books. Everyone we knew was there, and our best friends in Raising Cadence and A Brilliant Lie shared the stage with us. Our friends at River Bear Studios made sure it was a flawless performance, and without their help, it wouldn't have been as successful as it was. We introduced new songs and merch and our fans and friends loved every minute of it. It was such a positive experience, we'll never forget it.
Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
There are so many bands we've become great friends with here in Orlando like Outatime, Raising Cadence, A Brilliant Lie, Felicity, 408, Hungover and Luvlost, so it's hard to say. I would like to give a shout out to The Robinson's who we've only been able to play with once about a year ago, but thankfully we have bumped into them everywhere we go. We can't wait to play with them again because they put on one hell of a performance. If you haven't seen them at Will's or Uncle Lou's, you haven't experienced the better parts of Orlando yet.
What description gets used for your band that you would most
like to correct people on? Why?
We are not simply a "pop-punk" band. Our influences come from a range of material, and you can hear it in the composition, but we are not strictly music for people who attend Warped Tour. We've performed with Grammy award winning alternative acts, have shared the stage with hip-hop crossovers, as well as just about every genre in between. We pride ourselves in our diversity, and our favorite shows have always been the ones where there's a little something different from each artist.
What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
Just the community of musicians and producers dedicated to writing good music and putting on one hell of a production. Our conversations with other bands are always about exploring the boundaries of entertainment, trying to figure out where to go next in our performance. The camaraderie within the community is top-notch, and without Orlando's support, we wouldn't be seeing the growing levels of success we're starting to witness.
The worst thing has got to be the unpredictability that is Florida's weather. We've played the mainstage of Florida Music Festival two years now and both times the weather looked like it was going to get the best of the day. A lot of our shows in the south have had some form of rain impede on our sanity. Last September we had a show booked with Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and then Hurricane Irma forced us to cancel. We ended up rescheduling in December, but it was so cold that our fans waiting outside were shaking from the wind chill. We gave a few of them jackets to stay warm, but we ended up no having enough to spare. What was crazy is that three days prior, we played a Punk on the Patio event and it was stupid hot for December. We even had fake snow pluming down on us from a soap machine. I don't remember it being that cold in Florida for the longest time.
Most of us are Florida natives, and personally, I love summer showers, but not when it's pouring down on thousands of dollars of equipment. Plus I hate when my socks get wet. I will rage flip if my socks get wet.
Any big news to share?
We're recording a brand new EP at River Bear Studios! We are so excited to be working with such an incredibly talented team. Isra, Jesus and Carlos are pumped to help us master our craft and we built a great friendship with them. We're about halfway done with it, and in total it should be seven songs. Right now it's scheduled to be released in November, with a southern regional tour to support in December. More shows will populate over the summer, but our guitarist/vocalist Nikk and his wife are expecting their first child in August, and we are over the moon for them. We'll be taking a short break to finish up the EP while they enjoy being first time parents.