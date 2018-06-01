West End Trading Co. tempts fate with their annual Hurricane Party this weekend

click to enlarge

For the 12th year in a row, Sanford’s West End Trading Co. tempts fate by throwing a so-called Hurricane Party right at the beginning of hurricane season. This year’s party – assuming it’s not rescheduled due to weather – features a daylong music festival with the likes of Thomas Wynn & the Believers, the Supervillains, American Party Machine, Control This!, Gargamel! and tons more. Here’s hoping it stays dry.Noon Saturday; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave.; $15-$20; drinkatwestend.com