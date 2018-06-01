The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 1, 2018

The Heard

Tampa death metal pioneers Obituary take names at the Haven this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Jun 1, 2018 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge ESTER SEGARRA
  • Ester Segarra
When asked to name the quintessential Florida musical legend, the answer will often be Tom Petty or Lynyrd Skynyrd, to which we politely and respectfully reply, “Fuck that: Obituary.” Among the death metal legends that came shambling out of the swampy haze of late ’80s Tampa, none were more foul than the troops of doom led by siblings John and Donald Tardy. From their still eye-opening 1989 debut, Slowly We Rot, on through last year’s Obituary, the band has stayed true to their pulpy take on the DM template: humid, lurching, twilit riffs paired to a palpitating rhythm section and John Tardy’s frankly ghoulish and unhinged screeches. (Their first two albums didn’t even have lyrics, just wordless anguish!) Live, it’s (still) pure assault from these true horror icons of Central Florida.

with Pallbearer, Skeletonwitch, Dust Bolt, Generichrist | 6 p.m. Saturday, June 2 | The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park | 407-673-2712 | thehavenrocks.com | $25

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Obituary, Pallbearer, Skeleton Witch, Dust Bolt, Generichrist
@ The Haven
6700 Aloma Ave.
Winter Park Area
Winter Park, FL
When: Sat., June 2, 6 p.m.
Price: $25
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details The Haven
6700 Aloma Ave.
Winter Park Area
Winter Park, FL
407-673-2712
Noon-2am Monday-Saturday
Music Club
Map


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Obituary, Pallbearer, Skeleton Witch, Dust Bolt, Generichrist @ The Haven

    • Sat., June 2, 6 p.m. $25

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida's SunPass toll system will be down a week for maintenance Read More

  2. SeaWorld and Busch Gardens are selling $45 tickets to Florida residents Read More

  3. Voice winner Chris Blue announces Orlando show for September Read More

  4. Watch Orlando City Soccer play live on YouTube starting May 6 Read More

  5. Casselberry is getting a Metro Diner Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation