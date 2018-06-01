Tampa death metal pioneers Obituary take names at the Haven this weekend

click to enlarge
When asked to name the quintessential Florida musical legend, the answer will often be Tom Petty or Lynyrd Skynyrd, to which we politely and respectfully reply, “Fuck that: Obituary.” Among the death metal legends that came shambling out of the swampy haze of late ’80s Tampa, none were more foul than the troops of doom led by siblings John and Donald Tardy. From their still eye-opening 1989 debut, Slowly We Rot
, on through last year’s Obituary
, the band has stayed true to their pulpy take on the DM template: humid, lurching, twilit riffs paired to a palpitating rhythm section and John Tardy’s frankly ghoulish and unhinged screeches. (Their first two albums didn’t even have lyrics, just wordless anguish!) Live, it’s (still) pure assault from these true horror icons of Central Florida.
with Pallbearer, Skeletonwitch, Dust Bolt, Generichrist | 6 p.m. Saturday, June 2 | The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park | 407-673-2712 | thehavenrocks.com
| $25
