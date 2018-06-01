The Gist

Friday, June 1, 2018

The Gist

Shit Sandwich celebrates six years with a live taping at Bull and Bush

Posted By on Fri, Jun 1, 2018 at 2:23 PM

click to enlarge Shit Sandwich founder Matt Gersting - JON YEHLING
  • Jon Yehling
  • Shit Sandwich founder Matt Gersting
The Milk District’s pioneering bimonthly comedy showcase celebrates its sixth anniversary this week. In honor of that milestone, the entire show – featuring notable locals like Rauce Padgett, Tim Murphy, Heather Shaw and Ross McCoy – will be recorded, eventually released digitally to raise money for the Innocence Project. So drink up and laugh a little louder, but you’re going to hell (and maybe the hospital) if you decide this is the night to heckle.

9 p.m. Saturday; The Bull & Bush, 2408 E. Robinson St.; free; bullandbushorlando.com

