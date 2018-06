Shit Sandwich celebrates six years with a live taping at Bull and Bush

click to enlarge Jon Yehling

Shit Sandwich founder Matt Gersting

The Milk District's pioneering bimonthly comedy showcase celebrates its sixth anniversary this week. In honor of that milestone, the entire show – featuring notable locals like Rauce Padgett, Tim Murphy, Heather Shaw and Ross McCoy – will be recorded, eventually released digitally to raise money for the Innocence Project. So drink up and laugh a little louder, but you're going to hell (and maybe the hospital) if you decide this is the night to heckle.9 p.m. Saturday; The Bull & Bush, 2408 E. Robinson St.; free; bullandbushorlando.com