Shit Sandwich celebrates six years with a live taping at Bull and Bush

click to enlarge
-
Jon Yehling
-
Shit Sandwich founder Matt Gersting
The Milk District’s pioneering bimonthly comedy showcase celebrates its sixth anniversary this week. In honor of that milestone, the entire show – featuring notable locals like Rauce Padgett, Tim Murphy, Heather Shaw and Ross McCoy – will be recorded, eventually released digitally to raise money for the Innocence Project. So drink up and laugh a little louder, but you’re going to hell (and maybe the hospital) if you decide this is the night to heckle.
9 p.m. Saturday; The Bull & Bush, 2408 E. Robinson St.; free; bullandbushorlando.com
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter
.