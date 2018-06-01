The Heard

Friday, June 1, 2018

Peter Hook brings surprisingly satisfying tribute to Joy Division and New Order back to the Plaza Live

Posted By on Fri, Jun 1, 2018 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge NICK WOODWARD-SHAW
  • Nick Woodward-Shaw
Performing both Substance compilations by the seminal New Order and Joy Division, Peter Hook is one of the last touring, performing and living remnants of the original guard of post-punk. But his current band, Peter Hook & the Light, is better than nervous fans might hope. Even our own Bao Le-Huu said upon first seeing them, “With each successive song, my tall, deep well of fan reservation abated.” Consider it a multi-pronged blast from the past, where some of your long-forgotten angst and nostalgia can clash for an evening of raw, body-thrashing entertainment. Or, if it suits you better, you can just stand in the back and feel young again, either way.

7 p.m. Sunday, June 3 | The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave. | 877-435-9849 | plazaliveorlando.org | $25-$40

