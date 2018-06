Peter Hook brings surprisingly satisfying tribute to Joy Division and New Order back to the Plaza Live

click to enlarge Nick Woodward-Shaw

Performing bothcompilations by the seminal New Order and Joy Division, Peter Hook is one of the last touring, performing and living remnants of the original guard of post-punk. But his current band, Peter Hook & the Light, is better than nervous fans might hope. Even our own Bao Le-Huu said upon first seeing them, “With each successive song, my tall, deep well of fan reservation abated.” Consider it a multi-pronged blast from the past, where some of your long-forgotten angst and nostalgia can clash for an evening of raw, body-thrashing entertainment. Or, if it suits you better, you can just stand in the back and feel young again, either way.7 p.m. Sunday, June 3 | The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave. | 877-435-9849 | plazaliveorlando.org | $25-$40