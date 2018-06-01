The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 1, 2018

The Heard

Orlando's Coffins Print Shop will host its last shows next week

Posted By on Fri, Jun 1, 2018 at 3:41 PM

Sacred Owls - PHOTO BY BLUE'S PHOTOGRAPHY VIA SACRED OWLS
  • Photo by Blue's Photography via Sacred Owls
  • Sacred Owls
SODO's Coffins Print Shop has for two years been a hub of underground/DIY shows in the city, and June will see that defiant tradition come to a close.

However, they're going out with a bang, with a last blast of concerts throughout this month featuring the likes of Sacred Owls, Bubble Boys, Grave Return, Will Brack and Warm Like Winter.

Coffins Print Shop's last series of shows runs throughout this month. Starting on June 9 with Sacred Owls, Knucklehead, Spoopgod and more.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida's SunPass toll system will be down a week for maintenance Read More

  2. Florida Republicans really don't understand why it's racist to compare black people to apes Read More

  3. SeaWorld and Busch Gardens are selling $45 tickets to Florida residents Read More

  4. Legalizing pot could be key issue for Florida Democrats in 2018 Read More

  5. Stardust Lounge offers Prohibition-era pricing for one night during its 10th anniversary weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation