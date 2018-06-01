Friday, June 1, 2018
Orlando's Coffins Print Shop will host its last shows next week
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Jun 1, 2018 at 3:41 PM
SODO's Coffins Print Shop
Photo by Blue's Photography via Sacred Owls
Sacred Owls
has for two years been a hub of underground/DIY shows in the city, and June will see that defiant tradition come to a close.
However, they're going out with a bang, with a last blast of concerts throughout this month featuring the likes of Sacred Owls, Bubble Boys, Grave Return, Will Brack and Warm Like Winter.
Coffins Print Shop's last series of shows
runs throughout this month. Starting on June 9
with Sacred Owls, Knucklehead, Spoopgod and more.
