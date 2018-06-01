The Heard

Friday, June 1, 2018

The Heard

Orlando Pride's Alex Morgan featured in new Maroon 5 video

Posted By on Fri, Jun 1, 2018 at 2:35 PM


Orlando Pride soccer star Alex Morgan made a brief cameo this week in the new Maroon 5 music video for the song "Girls Like You" featuring rapper Cardi B. 

The U.S. Women's National Team forward appeared in the video with other athletes like Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman and professional racing driver Danica Patrick. Other famous women featured include actress Millie Bobby Brown; singers Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello and Mary J. Blige; and activists Angy Rivera and Jackie Fielder, among others.

Morgan appears for a brief second around the 3:30 minute mark.


