Orlando Harley celebrates 18 years in business with a parking lot pig roast

Summer’s here and the time is right for riding in the streets, right? Orlando Harley-Davidson celebrates 18 years in business with a parking lot party that features live music, drinks, a pig roast and a bike show. Take a test ride and be entered to win the “Dream American Ride.” Or splurge on an $18 tattoo in a motorcycle dealer’s parking lot. Whatever. You were born to be wild, right?
noon-4 p.m. Saturday; Orlando Harley-Davidson, 3770 37th St.; free; orlandoharley.com
