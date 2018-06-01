Tip Jar

Friday, June 1, 2018

Orlando Harley celebrates 18 years in business with a parking lot pig roast

Posted By on Fri, Jun 1, 2018 at 2:18 PM

click to enlarge gal_drink_harley_davidson_18th_anniversary_adobestock_14693553.jpeg.jpg
Summer’s here and the time is right for riding in the streets, right? Orlando Harley-Davidson celebrates 18 years in business with a parking lot party that features live music, drinks, a pig roast and a bike show. Take a test ride and be entered to win the “Dream American Ride.” Or splurge on an $18 tattoo in a motorcycle dealer’s parking lot. Whatever. You were born to be wild, right?

noon-4 p.m. Saturday; Orlando Harley-Davidson, 3770 37th St.; free; orlandoharley.com

