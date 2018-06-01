Guest or not, anyone in Orlando can now summon a Disney Minnie Van through Lyft

click to enlarge
Photo via Disney Parks Blog
Disney World's cleverly named Minnie Vans is now available to the general public through the ride-sharing app Lyft.
Starting today, June 1, literally anyone using Lyft can summon the cartoon-themed van for private travel, says Disney in a press release.
Previously, only Walt Disney World resort guests were offered the cherry-red, black polka-dot vans.
To use the Minnie Vans, Lyft users can simply select the Minnie Van service option before requesting a ride and a Disney Cast Member will then pick you up and drive you to any Walt Disney World Resort location.
The Minnie Van convoy is comprised of 50 vehicles and can accommodate six passengers at a time.
While Lyft is technically available 24/7, Minnie Vans will be in service between 6:30 a.m. and 12:30 a.m., hours subject to change.
