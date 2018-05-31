Stand up against gun violence at this weekend's Wear Orange event in Ivanhoe Village

click to enlarge
Every year, thousands of Americans join a club no one wants to be a part of – the community of people who’ve lost loved ones to gun violence or have survived shootings. Gun violence can range from individual suicides to a mass shooting of 49 people at a gay nightclub. Somehow, though, these different traumas have mostly resulted in the same situation – a lifelong commitment from parents, children, students and others affected to make sure no one has to feel the same sorrow. The #WearOrange event in Orlando celebrates bittersweet victories in the fight for gun reforms and honors the people these activists have lost. This family-friendly reunion of sorts includes face painting, arts and crafts, family yoga, food trucks and a healing interactive art activity led by the mother of a Pulse victim. Wear your best tangerine T-shirt and spread some hugs.
10 a.m. Saturday, June 2 | Gaston Edwards Park, 1236 N. Orange Ave. | wearorange.org
| free
