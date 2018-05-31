Bloggytown

Thursday, May 31, 2018

Someone left their tree in the middle of Robinson street

Posted By on Thu, May 31, 2018 at 5:23 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ALLYSHA WILSON
  • Photo by Allysha Wilson
If Robinson Street in Orlando is part of your daily after-work commute, you might want to find a new way home, because some careless fool left a giant tree in the middle of the damn road near Howard Middle School.

This just happened, so we're not exactly sure what caused the roadblock (wind, lightning, ramrod?), but we'll update this story once we know what actually happened.

For now, come get your tree.

