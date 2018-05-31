Thursday, May 31, 2018
Someone left their tree in the middle of Robinson street
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Thu, May 31, 2018 at 5:23 PM
click to enlarge
If Robinson Street in Orlando is part of your daily after-work commute, you might want to find a new way home, because some careless fool left a giant tree in the middle of the damn road near Howard Middle School.
This just happened, so we're not exactly sure what caused the roadblock (wind, lightning, ramrod?), but we'll update this story once we know what actually happened.
For now, come get your tree.
Tags: tree, orlando, Image