Parents of Parkland shooting survivors launch PAC to take on the NRA

Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Parents of Parkland shooting survivors are launching a political action committee to end the National Rifle Association's financial hold on elected officials.
The "Families Versus Assault Rifles PAC
" was registered by Jeff Kasky, the father of Cameron Kasky, a student who survived the February mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead, according to the Sun Sentinel
. Cameron Kasky and other student activists organized the March For Our Lives protests across the country.
"We are going to go up against NRA candidates in every meaningful race in the country," Jeff Kasky told the Sentinel
.
In creating the PAC, Parkland parents said they also want a federal law banning bump stocks, high-capacity magazines and military-style assault weapons, which the organization calls "extraordinarily dangerous weapons designed for nothing more than killing the greatest amount of humans in the shortest possible time."
"We echo the words from the March for our Lives: 'Either change the law or change the lawmakers,'" the PAC's website stated. "We plan to do both."
The PAC is asking for $17 donations, one dollar for each student and teacher killed in the Parkland shooting.
"Please help us stop continuing to allow the NRA to be elected to office," the organization said. "Let’s correct this problem for our children’s future."
