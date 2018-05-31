Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 31, 2018

Bloggytown

Parents of Parkland shooting survivors launch PAC to take on the NRA

Posted By on Thu, May 31, 2018 at 11:39 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Parents of Parkland shooting survivors are launching a political action committee to end the National Rifle Association's financial hold on elected officials.

The "Families Versus Assault Rifles PAC" was registered by Jeff Kasky, the father of Cameron Kasky, a student who survived the February mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead, according to the Sun Sentinel. Cameron Kasky and other student activists organized the March For Our Lives protests across the country.

"We are going to go up against NRA candidates in every meaningful race in the country," Jeff Kasky told the Sentinel.

In creating the PAC, Parkland parents said they also want a federal law banning bump stocks, high-capacity magazines and military-style assault weapons, which the organization calls "extraordinarily dangerous weapons designed for nothing more than killing the greatest amount of humans in the shortest possible time."

"We echo the words from the March for our Lives: 'Either change the law or change the lawmakers,'" the PAC's website stated. "We plan to do both."

The PAC is asking for $17 donations, one dollar for each student and teacher killed in the Parkland shooting.

"Please help us stop continuing to allow the NRA to be elected to office," the organization said. "Let’s correct this problem for our children’s future."

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.


Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida's SunPass toll system will be down a week for maintenance Read More

  2. Stardust Lounge offers Prohibition-era pricing for one night during its 10th anniversary weekend Read More

  3. Everything we know about Universal Orlando's heavily rumored Star Trek area Read More

  4. Opera Orlando closes out its season by mashing up Mozart and Starfleet in 'Star Trek: Abduction' at the Plaza Live Read More

  5. The long-awaited Starflyer will finally open this Friday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation