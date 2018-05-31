Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 31, 2018

Bloggytown

Orlando City just squashed all privileges for Atlanta United supporter groups

Posted By on Thu, May 31, 2018 at 7:39 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORLANDO CITY
  • Photo via Orlando City
Call it a real kick in the shin on Orlando City SC's part ... I guess.

On Thursday, Orlando City announced its decision to suspend the organized supporter groups' privileges associated with Atlanta United FC for the next three matches between the clubs in Orlando.

The decision comes on the heels of a May 13 match between the two clubs, in which both clubs' fans threw trash on the field at Orlando City Stadium. According to a news release on Orlando City's website, though, the misconduct on the part of Atlanta United's fans went "unaddressed."

Two days after the match, Orlando City says they shared video footage and images with Atlanta United of five of its fans throwing objects during the match. However, Orlando City says Atlanta United failed to respond with the names of the trash-tossing offenders, or even ask for an extension within the appropriate window of time. (Oh no, not that.)

So here's the result of all these hooligans' tomfoolery: "Orlando City SC will revoke the organized supporter groups' privileges granted to all clubs in Major League Soccer." That means those groups will no longer be privy to purchasing seats in a designated supporters' section with escorts to the match, can no longer enter Orlando City Stadium before general admission gates open and can no longer bring flags or banners into the stadium (the latter of which makes sense, considering how said flags could be used as weapons, you know?)

Now, let an actual rivalry begin, boys.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida's SunPass toll system will be down a week for maintenance Read More

  2. Someone left their tree in the middle of Robinson street Read More

  3. Stardust Lounge offers Prohibition-era pricing for one night during its 10th anniversary weekend Read More

  4. SeaWorld and Busch Gardens are selling $45 tickets to Florida residents Read More

  5. Everything we know about Universal Orlando's heavily rumored Star Trek area Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation