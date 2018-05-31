George Zimmerman's stalking trial is set to begin next month

-
Photo via Huffington Post
George Zimmerman – everyone’s least favorite son-of-a-bitch – is going back to trial next month after his lawyers pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor stalking charge on Wednesday.
The trail is now set to begin on June 27, WOFL
reports.
Zimmerman is accused of repeatedly threatening and harassing Dennis Warren, a private investigator, between Dec. 16 and Dec. 25 of last year. Warren had been hired by a production company working on a documentary about Trayon Martin – the unarmed 17-year-old who Zimmerman gunned down in February 2012, only to later be acquitted of the murder the following year.
Mike Gasparro, the film’s producer, provided authorities with text messages from Zimmerman that threatened Warren. One of the texts listed in the report reads, “Help Mrs. Warren out and give him a heads up, I’m going to find him. And I’m bringing hell with me.”
In another text, Zimmerman continued: “DENNIS IS A FUCKNG PUSSY WHO BOTHERED MY UNCLE IN HIS HOME,” a reference to how Zimmerman’s uncle was contacted for comment in the documentary. “He’s well on his way to the inside of a gator as well, 10-4?”
Zimmerman reportedly continued sending threatening texts and emails and making unrequested phone calls. In that nine-day time period last December, Warren received 55 phone calls, 67 texts, 36 voicemails and 27 emails from accounts associated with Zimmerman.
