Discovery Cove offers new Animal Trek behind-the-scenes tour

Discovery Cove announced a new way for guests to hang with the park's non-human residents.
The 90-minute Animal Trek tour allows guests 6 and older to tag along with the park's animal experts as they walk you through the Explorer's Aviary, an enclosed sanctuary for birds, and Freshwater Oasis, the park's otter habitat.
Feeding sessions and photo opportunities as also available, as well as the possibility of interacting with an anteater and a sloth, which is dependent on the animals' interest at the time.
While experiencing the expedition, the tour guide will offer facts regarding illegal pet trade, bird longevity and the Species Survival Plan that the park works on.
Animal Trek starts at $79 per person, and guests from ages 6 to 13 must be accompanied by a paying adult. Two 90-minute sessions will be offered each day and will be limited to 12 guests.
The park also announced the addition of a new massage program, which allows guests 18 and older a solo or couples massage from a licensed therapist. The 25-minute spa sessions are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are based on a first-come, first-served basis.
The session starts at $59, but the option to reserve back-to-back slots and update to a 50-minute session are also available.
SeaWorld recently announced a flash sale
for park tickets as low as $45 a day pass until June 3 (not including Discovery Cove). In addition, Busch Gardens joined the deal and offers the same price for a single ticket admission to the park.
Veterans and family members may also enjoy a day at SeaWorld for free
this summer, in accordance with the Waves of Honor Military Ticket Program that the park also recently announced.
