Stardust Lounge offers Prohibition-era pricing for one night during its 10th anniversary weekend

Stardust Lounge (aka “No, theStardust”) celebrates 10 years in the basement this weekend, but the big night is on Thursday. Along with tunes from DJ BMF and live accompanists, the bar offers Prohibition-era pricing on select drinks. This means $0.35 vodka, $0.50 scotch, and $0.18 gin. Which means that you have absolutely no reason not to tip above and beyond what you normally do, cheapskate.6-9 p.m. Thursday; Stardust Lounge, 431 E. Central Blvd.; free;