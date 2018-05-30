Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 30, 2018

Tip Jar

Stardust Lounge offers Prohibition-era pricing for one night during its 10th anniversary weekend

Posted By on Wed, May 30, 2018 at 12:18 PM

click to enlarge gal_stardust_lounge.jpg
Stardust Lounge (aka “No, the other Stardust”) celebrates 10 years in the basement this weekend, but the big night is on Thursday. Along with tunes from DJ BMF and live accompanists, the bar offers Prohibition-era pricing on select drinks. This means $0.35 vodka, $0.50 scotch, and $0.18 gin. Which means that you have absolutely no reason not to tip above and beyond what you normally do, cheapskate.

6-9 p.m. Thursday; Stardust Lounge, 431 E. Central Blvd.; free;
stardustorlando.com

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Location Details Stardust Lounge
431 E. Central Blvd.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
407-839-0080
2pm-2am Monday-Saturday, noon-2am Sunday
Lounge and Bar/Pub
Map
Event Details Stardust Lounge 10th Anniversary
@ Stardust Lounge
431 E. Central Blvd.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: May 31-June 2, 6-9 p.m.
Price: various menu prices
Events
Map


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Stardust Lounge 10th Anniversary @ Stardust Lounge

    • May 31-June 2, 6-9 p.m. various menu prices

Related Locations

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Everything we know about Universal Orlando's heavily rumored Star Trek area Read More

  2. Orlando Police Chief John Mina's brother accused of sexually battering a child Read More

  3. Gaylord Palms is about to get a whole lot bigger thanks to new $150 million expansion Read More

  4. The long-awaited Starflyer will finally open this Friday Read More

  5. Universal Orlando may have to choose between Jason Bourne or James Bond Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation