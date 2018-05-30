The Heard

Wednesday, May 30, 2018

The Heard

Standard Motorcycle Co. is hosting another secret show in Orlando this June

Posted By on Wed, May 30, 2018 at 3:51 PM

click image Eagles of Death Metal at Standard Motorcycle - PHOTO VIA SHOWS I GO TO
  • Photo via Shows I Go To
  • Eagles of Death Metal at Standard Motorcycle
Standard Motorcycle Co. - with the aid of local scene movers Shows I Go To and Montgomery Drive - made a big impact back in March when the first in a planned series of secret shows featured no less than Eagles of Death Metal.

And now a second concert has been scheduled, with a similarly big act teased, specifically for fans of "psychedelic rock, heavy stoner pop, doom, and dirty rock n’ roll!"

Standard Motorcycle Co. hosts their second Secret Show on Saturday, June 30, at 7 p.m. with headliner TBA. Tickets will be available starting June 1.
