Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Standard Motorcycle Co. is hosting another secret show in Orlando this June
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, May 30, 2018 at 3:51 PM
click image
Standard Motorcycle Co.
-
Photo via Shows I Go To
-
Eagles of Death Metal at Standard Motorcycle
- with the aid of local scene movers Shows I Go To
and Montgomery Drive - made a big impact back in March when the first in a planned series of secret shows featured no less than Eagles of Death Metal.
And now a second concert has been scheduled, with a similarly big act teased, specifically for fans of "psychedelic rock, heavy stoner pop, doom, and dirty rock n’ roll!"
Standard Motorcycle Co. hosts their second Secret Show
on Saturday, June 30, at 7 p.m. with headliner TBA. Tickets will be available starting June 1.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Tags: Standard Motorcycle Co., Shows I Go To, Secret, Show, Tickets, Concert, Eagles of Death Metal, Image