Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 30, 2018

Bloggytown

Orlando Magic hire Steve Clifford as new head coach

Posted By on Wed, May 30, 2018 at 11:20 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORLANDO MAGIC/TWITTER
  • Photo via Orlando Magic/Twitter
Orlando fans haven't been feeling too magical the past couple of basketball seasons.

After going six straight seasons without a playoff appearance, the Orlando Magic have found a replacement for former head coach Frank Vogel, who was fired last month.

Steve Clifford played a part in the Magic's 2009 NBA Finals appearance as an assistant coach, and now he will be returning to Orlando as head coach.

The Magic took to Twitter to welcome him back to the family.


Clifford spent the last five seasons as the head coach for the Charlotte Hornets and was able to lead the team to its first playoff appearance in three years in 2013.

Now the question is, can he do the same for the Magic?

In a statement on NBA.com, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman expressed his excitement about Clifford's return.

“We are very excited to welcome Steve back into the Magic family,” Weltman said. “Steve is widely regarded throughout the NBA community as an elite coach and developer of players at all stages. His teams have always been disciplined and prepared, and have embraced the concept of playing for each other.”

Only time will tell if Clifford will be able to turn things around for the Magic, but with a revolving door of coaches (four over the last four years), Clifford won't have long to right the ship.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Everything we know about Universal Orlando's heavily rumored Star Trek area Read More

  2. Orlando Police Chief John Mina's brother accused of sexually battering a child Read More

  3. Gaylord Palms is about to get a whole lot bigger thanks to new $150 million expansion Read More

  4. The long-awaited Starflyer will finally open this Friday Read More

  5. Universal Orlando may have to choose between Jason Bourne or James Bond Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation