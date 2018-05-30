Orlando Magic hire Steve Clifford as new head coach

click to enlarge
Photo via Orlando Magic/Twitter
Orlando fans haven't been feeling too magical the past couple of basketball seasons.
After going six straight seasons without a playoff appearance, the Orlando Magic have found a replacement for former head coach Frank Vogel, who was fired last month.
Steve Clifford played a part in the Magic's 2009 NBA Finals appearance as an assistant coach, and now he will be returning to Orlando as head coach.
The Magic took to Twitter
to welcome him back to the family.
Clifford spent the last five seasons as the head coach for the Charlotte Hornets and was able to lead the team to its first playoff appearance in three years in 2013.
Now the question is, can he do the same for the Magic?
In a statement on NBA.com
, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman expressed his excitement about Clifford's return.
“We are very excited to welcome Steve back into the Magic family,” Weltman said. “Steve is widely regarded throughout the NBA community as an elite coach and developer of players at all stages. His teams have always been disciplined and prepared, and have embraced the concept of playing for each other.”
Only time will tell if Clifford will be able to turn things around for the Magic, but with a revolving door of coaches (four over the last four years), Clifford won't have long to right the ship.
