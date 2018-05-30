The Gist

Wednesday, May 30, 2018

Galley at Avalon Island showcases cutting edge video art at one-night 'Stimuli' exhibit

Posted By on Wed, May 30, 2018 at 12:03 PM

click to enlarge Still from "A Dancer" - HALEY MCCORMICK
  • Haley McCormick
  • Still from "A Dancer"
Artists absorb society and reflect it back to us, making them inevitably early adopters of new tech, though usually not in the ways that tech was intended, and video was no different – the availability of cheap and instantaneous image capture revolutionized the art world in the early 1970s. Stimuli presents three video artists with deep Orlando roots, but radically differing practices: Haley Mary Patricia McCormick, Josh Rogers (aka Broken Machine Films) and Vanessa Barros Andrade. McCormick, who uses repurposed VHS to “magnify obscenity and isolat[e] familiar things,” hails from Central Florida, though she now lives in Alaska – as far as you can get geographically and climatically from Florida and still be in the United States. Andrade uses video to capture/archive her performance and conceptual works, while Rogers’ video work is closest to live performance – as Broken Machine Films, he manipulates, loops and layers visuals and sound, meaning no presentation is ever quite the same.

8 p.m. Thursday, May 31 | The Gallery at Avalon Island, 39 S. Magnolia Ave. | avalongallery.org | free

