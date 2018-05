Casselberry is getting a Metro Diner

click to enlarge Photo via Metro Diner/Facebook

Casselberry residents are about to get a new comfort food spot.The former Patsio's Diner location, located at, will be demolished and replaced with the new Metro Diner in June.This will be the fourth Metro Diner location to open in the Orlando area, joining the East Orlando and Altamonte Springs locations, as well as another location coming soon to Kissimmee.Metro Diner was conceived in Florida, opening its very first location in Jacksonville in 1992, and this new location is part of a five-year plan to open around 15 more locations in the Central Florida area.