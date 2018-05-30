Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 30, 2018

Tip Jar

Casselberry is getting a Metro Diner

Posted By on Wed, May 30, 2018 at 1:47 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA METRO DINER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Metro Diner/Facebook
Casselberry residents are about to get a new comfort food spot.

The former Patsio's Diner location, located at 1419 State Road 436 in the Casselberry Commons shopping center, will be demolished and replaced with the new Metro Diner in June.

This will be the fourth Metro Diner location to open in the Orlando area, joining the East Orlando and Altamonte Springs locations, as well as another location coming soon to Kissimmee.

Metro Diner was conceived in Florida, opening its very first location in Jacksonville in 1992, and this new location is part of a five-year plan to open around 15 more locations in the Central Florida area.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Everything we know about Universal Orlando's heavily rumored Star Trek area Read More

  2. A food hall made from shipping containers may be coming to Lake Nona Read More

  3. Gaylord Palms is about to get a whole lot bigger thanks to new $150 million expansion Read More

  4. Orlando Police Chief John Mina's brother accused of sexually battering a child Read More

  5. The long-awaited Starflyer will finally open this Friday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation