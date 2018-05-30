Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Casselberry is getting a Metro Diner
By Megan Scavo
on Wed, May 30, 2018 at 1:47 PM
Casselberry residents are about to get a new comfort food spot.
The former Patsio's Diner location, located at 1419 State Road 436 in the Casselberry Commons shopping center
, will be demolished and replaced with the new Metro Diner in June.
This will be the fourth Metro Diner location to open in the Orlando area, joining the East Orlando
and Altamonte Springs locations, as well as another location coming soon to Kissimmee.
Metro Diner was conceived in Florida, opening its very first location in Jacksonville in 1992, and this new location is part of a five-year plan to open around 15 more locations in the Central Florida area.
