The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 30, 2018

The Heard

Australian indie-rockers An Horse reclaim their promise in first headlining show in years

Posted By on Wed, May 30, 2018 at 3:07 PM

click to enlarge An Horse - CORRY ARNOLD
  • Corry Arnold
  • An Horse
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
An Horse, Will’s Pub, May 27

Back in 2011, Australian duo An Horse released a really strong album in Walls on hot New York City indie Mom + Pop Records, were riding on the championing wind of Tegan and Sara and impressed here in concert. I thought I was witnessing a worthy star ready to shoot. And then life apparently got real and their rise was cut short.

A perfect storm of pressure, fatigue and grave family illness conspired to sideline the promising indie-rock band before their very considerable potential could truly blossom. Now, as of May 16 when official word came of the release of a new single (“Get Out Somehow”) and tour dates, the twosome are back and looking to outrun the jaws of obscurity. That new song? One of their noisiest and best yet, and a pretty clear indication of a band that’s looking to contend again:

Their tour – a significant North American campaign primarily consisting of opening for the surging Front Bottoms in some big rooms – is the band’s first step back to stateside relevance. And Orlando had the distinction of being An Horse’s first headlining show in years, one of only a few happening during this run.
click to enlarge An Horse at Will's Pub
  • An Horse at Will's Pub
From what they showed here, this is a band with fire in their bellies again. Instead of any rust, they wore the extra octane of some notable individual seasoning and a shitload of emotional fuel.
click to enlarge An Horse at Will's Pub
  • An Horse at Will's Pub
click to enlarge An Horse at Will's Pub
  • An Horse at Will's Pub
Together onstage at last, they crackled with melody and muscle, driving their guitar pop with throttle and hearts wide open. Their feeling, propulsive formula was already pretty perfect before, and now they’re hitting it again with new precision and purpose.
click to enlarge An Horse at Will's Pub
  • An Horse at Will's Pub
An Horse’s last album Walls was the mark of a band really finding their stride and one of the best records of 2011. Hopefully, their will and worth will power them back to where they left off. As this first headlining performance back proved, this is a band renewed in conviction and fitness. It was loud, cathartic and beautiful. If enough ears hear them, An Horse will be a modern indie comeback story.
click to enlarge An Horse at Will's Pub
  • An Horse at Will's Pub
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Everything we know about Universal Orlando's heavily rumored Star Trek area Read More

  2. A food hall made from shipping containers may be coming to Lake Nona Read More

  3. Gaylord Palms is about to get a whole lot bigger thanks to new $150 million expansion Read More

  4. Orlando Police Chief John Mina's brother accused of sexually battering a child Read More

  5. The long-awaited Starflyer will finally open this Friday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation