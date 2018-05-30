27 free shows happening in Orlando this week

click image
Wednesday, May 30
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth
-
Photo via Eugene Snowden/Facebook
-
Watu Rhythm Band
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Concerts/EventsAdd a New Concerts/Events Event
Central Florida Folk Music Song Circle
6:30 pm at Bikes Beans & Bordeaux, 3022 Corrine Drive.
Thursday, May 31
Leisure Chief
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends
8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Thomas Wynn
9 pm at The Lucky Lure, 1427 N. Orange Ave.
Friday, June 1
Kulture Shock
first Friday of every month, 10 pm; Bombshell's Tavern, 5405 Edgewater Drive.
Mo'Mo-Browne
9 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Oklahoma Stackhouse
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Saturday,
June 2
The Company
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Geek Cheesy Dance Party
6 pm at The Geek Easy, 114 S. Semoran Blvd., Winter Park.
Smokin' Torpedoes
8 pm at Sanford Brewing Company, 400 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Sunday, June 3
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Uncontrollable Urge
10 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Melrose in the Mix: EyeQ
3:30 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Monday, June 4
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays
6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Watu Rhythm Band
9 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Tuesday, June 5
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic
7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Chris Cortez
8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Twisted Bazaar: Custard Pie
8 pm at St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.