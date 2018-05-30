The Heard

Wednesday, May 30, 2018

27 free shows happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, May 30, 2018 at 12:52 PM

click image Watu Rhythm Band - PHOTO VIA EUGENE SNOWDEN/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Eugene Snowden/Facebook
  • Watu Rhythm Band
Wednesday, May 30
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Central Florida Folk Music Song Circle 6:30 pm at Bikes Beans & Bordeaux, 3022 Corrine Drive.

Thursday, May 31
Leisure Chief 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends 8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Thomas Wynn 9 pm at The Lucky Lure, 1427 N. Orange Ave.

Friday, June 1
Kulture Shock first Friday of every month, 10 pm; Bombshell's Tavern, 5405 Edgewater Drive.
Mo'Mo-Browne 9 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Oklahoma Stackhouse 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Saturday, June 2
The Company 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Geek Cheesy Dance Party 6 pm at The Geek Easy, 114 S. Semoran Blvd., Winter Park.
Smokin' Torpedoes 8 pm at Sanford Brewing Company, 400 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.

Sunday, June 3
Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$ 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Uncontrollable Urge 10 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Melrose in the Mix: EyeQ 3:30 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.

Monday, June 4
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays 6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Watu Rhythm Band 9 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.

Tuesday, June 5
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic 7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Chris Cortez 8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Twisted Bazaar: Custard Pie 8 pm at St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.

Calendar

