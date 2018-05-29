Bloggytown

Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Florida court orders new hearing in Alan Grayson property dispute with ex-wife

Posted By on Tue, May 29, 2018 at 10:09 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JOEY ROULETTE
  • photo by Joey Roulette
An appeals court Friday ordered a new hearing in a property dispute between former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson, D-Fla., and his ex-wife.

A panel of the 5th District Court of Appeal sided with Lolita Carson-Grayson, who argued that her due-process rights had been violated.

The issue stemmed from a decision by an Orange County circuit judge to grant requests by Alan Grayson to transfer Carson-Grayson’s interest in property to him, according to the appeals-court ruling. The circuit judge’s decision came during a June 22, 2017, hearing that had been noticed as a scheduling conference, which Carson-Grayson did not attend.

“The court’s failure to provide Ms. Carson-Grayson with any notice that the merits of the motions would be determined at the June 22 hearing requires reversal and a new hearing,” said Friday’s three-page ruling, written by appeals-court Judge Richard Orfinger and joined by judges Thomas Sawaya and James Edwards.

The property issue is part of a long-running legal battle that has involved an annulment of the couple’s marriage.

Grayson recently announced that he will challenge U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., this year for a Central Florida congressional seat. Grayson was first elected to Congress in 2008, but he lost his seat to former state House Speaker Daniel Webster, a Republican, in 2010.

Grayson returned to Congress in 2012 and won re-election to his seat in 2014, before making an unsuccessful bid for the U.S. Senate in 2016.

