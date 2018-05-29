Disney's new Star Wars land village will be called Black Spire Outpost

click to enlarge
Walt Disney World announced the new name of the village within Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge that will be opening next year –it's Black Spire Outpost.
This update comes one week after Walt Disney Co. announced that the projected opening of the park in Hollywood Studios is set for fall of 2019. The attraction is expected to open in Disneyland next summer.
After panel discussions at Star Wars: Galactic Nights at Disney's Hollywood Studios, fans were the first to receive the news of the title of the village.
According to Disney, Black Spire Outpost is the largest settlement on planet Batuu, known for its infamous trading and for being home to some of the galaxies' most colorful characters.
"Widely known for the petrified remains of its once towering ancient trees, the spires now stand guard across the river valleys and plains and have long captured the imagination of travelers to this planet," said Scott Trowbridge, Portfolio Creative Executive and Walt Disney Imagineer. "To the first settlers, these petrified spires became more than just landmarks; they became the heart of the outpost itself."
At the park, visitors will be able to enjoy several attractions that put them in the movies, such as being able to fly the Millennium Falcon and getting thrown into the middle of a war between the Resistance and the First Order.
A Star Wars-
themed hotel is also being designed at the park for patrons.
This change is in part with renovations at Hollywood Studios, the newest addition being Toy Story Land, which will open on June 30 to the public.
