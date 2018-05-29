Band of the Week: Vivacity

click to enlarge
Welcome to Orlando Weekly
's "Band of the Week
." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Vivacity
.
Vivacity is playing their CD release party at Timucua Arts White House on May 31.
Just the facts:
When did the band form?
Vivacity was formed in 2007 as a band for swing dances and resort entertainment.
Who's in the band?
Currently available releases:
- Heather Thorn- founder, band leader and xylophonist. She also writes the scripts for their stage show called Nostalgia Radio Hour
- Claude Kashnig- founding member, co-scriptwriter and tuba player
- Daniel Jordan- saxophone/flute and music and business advisor
- Paul Parker and Greg Parnell- drums
- David Mackenzie- saxophones/flute/clarinet and music arranger
- Amy Parnell- Radio Announcer and vocalist
- Krissy Vavrek- vocals
- John Depaola- trumpet
- Clayton Lucovich- trombone
- Paul Scavarda- banjo
- Charlie Silva- upright bass
- Per Danielsson- piano
Vivacity’s newest release Smiling
is available on CD Baby, iTunes, and Spotify. Our Album Release party is scheduled for Thursday May 31st at 7:30pm at the Timucua Arts White House, where the CD was recorded last fall.
Websites:
Facebook and Instagram @VivacityMusic and www.vivacitymusic.com
Describe your sound in five words:
Neo-vaudeville, jazz, attractively lively, animated
Five questions:
What has been your most memorable show so far?
The tie for memorable show so far is between the debut of Nostalgia Radio Hour at the White House in August 2016 and our most recent performance at the Blue Bamboo - a Great Gatsby swing dance event!
Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
It’s not a band, but we absolutely love to play for swing dancers; the energy between the band and the dancers is truly spectacular and unparalled.
What description gets used for your band that you would most
like to correct people on? Why?
Any description that tries to put us in a box. We have our own, very original sound that is unlike anything we've heard anywhere else: It’s ragtime, meets early jazz, meets swing, meets bebop sometimes! Vivacity showcases the talent of each unique musician, putting our own signature sound-stamp on everything from the music of the 1920s to the Great American Songbook.
What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
Orlando is a community growing more and more supportive of the arts. Venues like the White House and the Blue Bamboo give us the wonderful opportunity to perform for appreciative audiences and nurture our artistic endeavor.
It can be difficult to compete with some of the more commercial aspects of the city (i.e theme parks, big business, etc.), and the constant budget cuts which typically eliminate live music first, making it a challenge to make a living as an artist here.
Any big news to share?
We’re excited to be traveling to New Orleans to perform in July! But first, our album release party will be a great time, with almost all 13 musicians from the album performing. And we’re back at the Blue Bamboo for a preview of our New Orleans show July 7th, and again for a swing dance event on September 1st, for hopefully another sold out evening :)