Gov. Rick Scott declares state of emergency across Florida over fears of subtropical storm Alberto

Scott says this morning's declaration was "to make sure that our state and local governments are able to coordinate with federal partners to get the resources they need."
This morning, I have declared a state of emergency across FL to ensure our state has the resources they need to keep their families safe and prepare for the torrential rain and severe flooding Subtropical Storm Alberto will bring. https://t.co/8yK1qdB5eD— Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) May 26, 2018
11am | Fri May 25 | Subtropical Storm Alberto has formed near the Yucatan Peninsula, moving NNE at 6mph.— NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) May 25, 2018
Visitors & residents of east central FL can expect heavy rain this weekend from this system, with amounts totaling 2-4", up to 7" in localized locations. pic.twitter.com/laZ7HKV2Am
