Gov. Rick Scott declares state of emergency across Florida over fears of subtropical storm Alberto

This morning, I have declared a state of emergency across FL to ensure our state has the resources they need to keep their families safe and prepare for the torrential rain and severe flooding Subtropical Storm Alberto will bring. https://t.co/8yK1qdB5eD — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) May 26, 2018

11am | Fri May 25 | Subtropical Storm Alberto has formed near the Yucatan Peninsula, moving NNE at 6mph.



Visitors & residents of east central FL can expect heavy rain this weekend from this system, with amounts totaling 2-4", up to 7" in localized locations. pic.twitter.com/laZ7HKV2Am — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) May 25, 2018

With authorities warning of possible storm surge and torrential rains from subtropical storm Alberto, Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency across all 67 counties in Florida Saturday morning."As we continue to monitor Subtropical Storm Alberto’s northward path toward Florida, it is critically important that all Florida counties have every available resource to keep families safe and prepare for the torrential rain and severe flooding this storm will bring," said Scott in a statement ."Scott says this morning's declaration was "to make sure that our state and local governments are able to coordinate with federal partners to get the resources they need."Alberto is the first named storm of the 2018 hurricane season, even though it doesn't officially start until next week. The storm is expected to mostly impact South Florida and the panhandle, though the entire state could also experience swelling bodies of water, tornadoes and localized flooding.Orlando will likely experience heavy winds and rain starting Sunday, which will intensify though Memorial Day. Check the updated forecast here.



"If any Florida family doesn’t have an emergency preparedness plan, now is the time to act," said Scott. "Remember, the track of these storms can change without notice. Do not think that only areas in the cone will be impacted – everyone in our state must be prepared."