Friday, May 25, 2018

The Heard

Torque brings drum and bass legend LTJ Bukem to Vintage Lounge

Posted By on Fri, May 25, 2018

click to enlarge gal_drink_ltj_bukem.jpg
Native may have closed down, but Torque, the long-running drum & bass night, has found fertile ground around the corner at Vintage Lounge. This Monday, they bring d&b legend LTJ Bukem across the pond for what is likely to be a packed show. Known for his pioneering work fusing jazz and ambient sounds into drum & bass, Bukem is about as close to a household name as the genre has produced. MC Trac provides live vocal accompaniment.

9 p.m. Monday; Vintage Lounge, 114 S. Orange Ave.; $20-$30;
facebook.com/torquednb

