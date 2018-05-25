Torque brings drum and bass legend LTJ Bukem to Vintage Lounge

click to enlarge

Native may have closed down, but Torque, the long-running drum & bass night, has found fertile ground around the corner at Vintage Lounge. This Monday, they bring d&b legend LTJ Bukem across the pond for what is likely to be a packed show. Known for his pioneering work fusing jazz and ambient sounds into drum & bass, Bukem is about as close to a household name as the genre has produced. MC Trac provides live vocal accompaniment.9 p.m. Monday; Vintage Lounge, 114 S. Orange Ave.; $20-$30;