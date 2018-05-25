This Florida road sign eats ass

This is a real sign on the busiest road in Fort Lauderdale, Florida pic.twitter.com/FZZk7qIiuJ— Erica K. Landau (@ericakland) May 25, 2018
This is a real sign on the busiest road in Fort Lauderdale, Florida pic.twitter.com/FZZk7qIiuJ
Tags: Road sign, eats ass, Image
Archives |
RSS
May 23-29, 2018
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.
16 W. Pine St.
Orlando, FL 32801
Phone: (407) 377-0400
Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415
Fax: (407) 377-0420
All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.
© 2018
Orlando Weekly
Website powered by Foundation