Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 25, 2018

Bloggytown

This Florida road sign eats ass

Posted By on Fri, May 25, 2018 at 3:52 PM


An actual road sign in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was recently hacked to read "Hell yeah brother I eat ass." 

Indeed. Shout it from the mountain top, you noble diner.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida braces for heavy storm this week as hurricane season returns Read More

  2. David Hogg calls on Publix to donate $1 million to the Stoneman Douglas Victims Fund Read More

  3. Amazon Prime now offering Orlando area two-hour beer and wine delivery Read More

  4. This Memorial Day weekend in Orlando will likely be terrible Read More

  5. Here's Alberto, the first storm of the 2018 hurricane season Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation