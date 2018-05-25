This Florida road sign eats ass

This is a real sign on the busiest road in Fort Lauderdale, Florida pic.twitter.com/FZZk7qIiuJ — Erica K. Landau (@ericakland) May 25, 2018

An actual road sign in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was recently hacked to read "Hell yeah brother I eat ass."Indeed. Shout it from the mountain top, you noble diner.