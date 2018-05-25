The Heard

Friday, May 25, 2018

The Heard

Southern Fried Sunday takes over the Fringe lawn in the last weekend of the festival

Posted By on Fri, May 25, 2018 at 10:53 AM

click to enlarge Last Electric Rodeo
  • Last Electric Rodeo
The last Sunday of Fringe always finds festivalgoers reeling from nearly two weeks of running around Loch Haven Park seeing plays, eating cheese curds and drinking a little too much. But the now-traditional Southern Fried Sunday evening of roots and country acts is a much-needed rejuvenator. Kick back on the lawn with food, friends and family and enjoy performances from 10 bands, including favorites like Vonner, Hannah Harber and Hymn for Her alongside Daytona’s hotly tipped post-apocalyptic spaghetti western surf-rock collective, Last Electric Rodeo. We know what you’re thinking: Isn’t pairing “Daytona” and “post-apocalyptic” redundant?

3 p.m.-midnight Sunday; Loch Haven Park, 777 E. Princeton St.; free; orlandofringe.org

Fringe Festival Outdoor Stage
Loch Haven Park
Loch Haven Park
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
(407) 447-1700
Performance Space
Map
Event Details The Orlando Fringe
@ Loch Haven Park
777 E. Princeton St.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
When: Through May 28
Price: free-$15
Theater
Map


