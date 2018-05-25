Southern Fried Sunday takes over the Fringe lawn in the last weekend of the festival

click to enlarge
The last Sunday of Fringe always finds festivalgoers reeling from nearly two weeks of running around Loch Haven Park seeing plays, eating cheese curds and drinking a little too much. But the now-traditional Southern Fried Sunday evening of roots and country acts is a much-needed rejuvenator. Kick back on the lawn with food, friends and family and enjoy performances from 10 bands, including favorites like Vonner, Hannah Harber and Hymn for Her alongside Daytona’s hotly tipped post-apocalyptic spaghetti western surf-rock collective, Last Electric Rodeo. We know what you’re thinking: Isn’t pairing “Daytona” and “post-apocalyptic” redundant?
3 p.m.-midnight Sunday; Loch Haven Park, 777 E. Princeton St.; free; orlandofringe.org
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.