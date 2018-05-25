Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 25, 2018

Tip Jar

Royaltea will introduce cheese tea to Orlando

Posted By on Fri, May 25, 2018 at 11:39 AM

click to enlarge ROYALTEA
  • Royaltea
When Royaltea, a Chinese-based bubble tea chain, opens next to King Bao this summer, they'll introduce one of the trendiest beverages around to Orlando.

Cheese tea.

What the H is cheese tea? you're wondering. If you're thinking a pungent wedge of limburger atop a brew of floral Darjeeling, you'd be a smidge off.

No, it's really just sweet tea topped with a thick, gooey foam fashioned from cream cheese, milk (sometimes condensed) and whipped cream, and it's pushing boba to the fringes of teadom.

click to enlarge L-R: Black tea, oolong tea, and peach oolong tea with cheese - ROYALTEA
  • Royaltea
  • L-R: Black tea, oolong tea, and peach oolong tea with cheese

When drinking cheese tea (sometimes called cheese mousse tea), the idea is to tilt the cup at a 45-degree angle into your yap to get the ideal sweet/salty/cheesy mouthfeel.

Royaltea says each drink is made to order and that they take anywhere from five to 10 minutes to prepare, so waiting is part of the cheese tea experience.

Unlike Royaltea houses in Asia, the Royaltea outpost in Mills 50 won't serve durian milk — a milk tea topped with an equally thick and gooey durian-flavored foam.

Needless to say, #bringtoorlando.

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida braces for heavy storm this week as hurricane season returns Read More

  2. This Memorial Day weekend in Orlando will likely be terrible Read More

  3. Amazon Prime now offering Orlando area two-hour beer and wine delivery Read More

  4. Local turd is broke as hell Read More

  5. SeaWorld Orlando announces free admission for U.S. veterans and families Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation