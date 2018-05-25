Tip Jar

Friday, May 25, 2018

Oviedo's Central Florida BBQ Blowout is one of the biggest barbecue events of the summer

Posted By on Fri, May 25, 2018 at 6:00 AM

Kicking off the summer by sampling dozens of professional and amateur takes on barbecue sounds great. But that’s only half the draw of Oviedo’s sixth annual Central Florida’s BBQ Blowout. Now located at Center Lake Park instead of the Oviedo Mall, the event offers a full day of live music, the Kid-Que kids barbecue competition (à la MasterChef Junior), and a huge Kids Zone area with inflatable slides and bounce houses. The event drew 15,000 people last year, making it one of the most popular barbecue events in the area.

11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, May 26 | Center Lake Park, 299 Center Lake Lane, Oviedo | bbqblowout.org | free

