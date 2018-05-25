The Gist

Friday, May 25, 2018

The Gist

Oasis After Dark at Rosen Plaza is MegaCon's biggest and wildest afterparty

Posted By on Fri, May 25, 2018 at 10:50 AM

click to enlarge DRACO NOIR PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Draco Noir Photography
After spending all Saturday at MegaCon, head over to 3Nine at the Rosen Plaza Hotel across the street for one of the biggest afterparties. Moshi Moshi Productions pull out all the stops at their annual events, and this Ready Player One-themed event is no exception. Expect VR gaming stations, body painting, go-go dancers, live stage games and more in between unhealthy amounts of drinking and dancing. Don’t worry; it’s only a game.

9 p.m. Saturday; 3Nine, Rosen Plaza Hotel, 9700 International Drive; $30-$40; moshimoshiproductions.com

