Thursday, May 24, 2018

Fringe 2018 review: 'For Love, Sir' reminds us of our service members overseas

Posted By on Thu, May 24, 2018 at 9:34 AM

Using actual letters from the 1940s through the 1990s, playwright Mikaela A. Duffy tells the story of three service members and family in For Love, Sir: Letters of Life, Love and Sacrifice. There’s a deployed mother missing her daughter, a nervous new recruit and his proud-but-worried mother, and a couple facing the struggles of separation.

The actors are up to the emotional weight of the work, with notable performances by Justin Aldridge, Parnesha Ingram and young Ellie Jo Lovini. Aldridge is a natural onstage. He telegraphs such love when finally talking with his momma. Lovini shows promise as Taylor, a girl moving into the preteen years with mom far away. Ingram’s Jaime lets you feel her frustration about missing yet another Christmas. It’s a scene that shows Duffy’s work isn’t a love letter to the military – but a reminder of what service members feel.

I was concerned this play would clumsily jerk my heartstrings, but the show does not become a melodrama. The ending speech felt a little heavy-handed, but the message in it is an important one. This work asks us to take an hour to listen, to consider the invisible weight people both at home and deployed carry every day, and to contemplate the meaning of the phrase “in the service.”

For Love, Sir: Letters of Life Love and Sacrifice
Bent Book Productions, Orlando, FL
13 & Up – Strong Language, Mature Themes, Discussion of Violence
Red Venue
Thursday, May 24, 2018 8:45 PM
Saturday, May 26, 2018 12:00 PM
Sunday, May 27, 2018 6:30 PM

Location Details Fringe Festival Red Venue
Lowndes Shakespeare Center
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
(407) 896-7365
Performance Space
Map
Check out ALL of our Fringe 2018 reviews at orlandoweekly.com/fringe2018

