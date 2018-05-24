Bloggytown

Thursday, May 24, 2018

Donald Trump Jr. will campaign with Florida Reps. Gaetz and DeSantis

Posted By on Thu, May 24, 2018 at 2:39 PM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB VIA DONALDJTRUMPJR/FACEBOOK
  • Screen grab via DonaldJTrumpJr/Facebook
Donald Trump Jr. – yep, that asshole – is set to campaign in August for Reps. Matt Gaetz and Ron DeSantis, both of whom are golden boys in the eyes of President Donald Trump.

On (possibly) June 27, Trump Jr. will rally for DeSantis, who’s running for the GOP nomination in the Florida governor’s race, in the The Villages, and Gaetz is apparently set to make an appearance as well, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Then, on Aug. 2, Trump Jr. will also appear at a reelection rally in Gaetz’s North Florida district, even though Gaetz was just elected to Congress in 2016. And yes, DeSantis will there as well.

“I know Ron and I are very grateful to have the support of the Trump family,” Gaetz said in an interview on Thursday. “Don Jr. and other members of the Trump family draw great crowds.”

Florida’s primary is Aug. 28.

