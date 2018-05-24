The Heard

Thursday, May 24, 2018

Big Makk Memorial Golf Tournament to be held on June 2

Posted By on Thu, May 24, 2018 at 1:54 PM

click to enlarge gal_bigmakk_courtesy_future_artists.jpg
Orlando-area EDM DJ and producer Big Makk tragically passed away in 2016, just as he was on the verge of a national breakthrough, having joined the Mad Decent roster and secured a prime slot on that year's EDC Festival.

His absence is still felt on the local music scene, where he was a mainstay of the Shake N' Bass night and a tireless performer on stages big and small.

Members of his family later set up the nonprofit Big Makk Foundation to encourage a new generation of musicians with scholarships awarded to promising young creatives wanting to study music. And in early June the Big Makk Foundation will be holding a Memorial Golf Tournament in Central Florida to raise money for the Foundation.

Set for June 2 at the Shingle Creek Golf Club, the tournament – sponsored by Mad Decent and a host of local businesses – will happen with 40-plus golfers competing, along with a prize raffle set for later in the day.

Orlando Weekly spoke to Big Makk's mother, Jill Abraham, and she explained further the mission of the Foundation: "As it says in the logo, 'Changing Lives Through Music' is our goal, whether it be through scholarships, helping students with school supplies, helping pay for an instrument or helping feed people. Any way I can help someone obtain their goals or to live their dreams. Sam always wanted to help people." 

"Through his music, Sam was expressing himself and sharing his music with anyone who wanted to listen. I think that Sam was to born to make people happy through his music and I was born to fulfill what he started with this Foundation."

The first annual Big Makk Foundation Golf Tournament is on Saturday, June 2, at 8 a.m. at the Shingle Creek Golf Club. More information on registration in the tournament can be found here. But you may attend the tournament without directly participating.
